Senate Gives Gov Obaseki One Week Ultimatum To Reconvene Edo House Of Assembly

The Upper Chamber also resolved that the Clerk to the Edo State House of Assembly should inform all the 24 members-elect of the Assembly through the media.
In the event, if Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation, section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution, which gives the National Assembly the powers to takeover the Assembly will be invoked. Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said, by the resolution, the Senate had rescued democracy. He ordered that the resolution be transmitted to the governor immediately.
Categories: Politics
