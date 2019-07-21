Security Breach:Man That Climbed Azman Air Plane Is From Niger Republic.

Published:

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Police Command, has identified the man who climbed an Azman Air aircraft at the airport on Friday as Usman Adamu from neighbouring Republic of Niger.The spokesperson for the Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, disclosed the identity of the 32-year-old Nigerien yesterday in Lagos.Alabi said the Nigerien, who is currently being held by the command, could not speak or understand English Language. He however said investigation was still on going to ascertain how Adamu gained access to the heavily restricted area at the airport.The passengers aboard a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air flight were thrown into panic on Friday after Adamu climbed the aircraft while it was about to take off at the MMIA.According to video clips taken by one of the passengers, Adamu was seen entering the fuselage of the aircraft with a hand luggage and also climbing one of its wings. He was later apprehended by Aviation Security Personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and taken to its detention facility, before the case was transferred to the Police for further investigation.Following the development, FAAN gave an indefinite suspension to the Aviation Security Unit heads that were on duty when the incident occurred.