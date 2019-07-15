SARS Operatives Kill Innocent Man In Lagos While Chasing "Igbo Smokers"

Published:

An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has shot dead a cleaner identified as Francis.It was learnt that the incident happened on Monday on Ajisegiri Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.The policeman and his team members were reported to have shot at a group of hemp smokers when the victim was killed.The cops were reported to have fled the scene immediately.A photo of the incident posted on social media by a witness revealed a bucket containing brooms, a parker, and brush which are tools of the deceased, beside his remains.A resident who asked not to be identified confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone.The Lagos State police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, is yet to issue a statement on the incident