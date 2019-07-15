Samson Siasia Confirms Mother's Kidnap,The Second In 3 Years

Published:

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has confirmed the kidnap of his mother Mrs Ogere Siasia by Gunmen in the early hours of Monday.Nigeria’s national football team head coach Samson Siasia during the African Cup of Nations qualification match between Egypt and Nigeria, on March 25, 2016, in Kaduna.The former football star confirmed on Monday that the mother had been kidnapped. This is the second time the ex-international’s mother would be kidnapped. The victim was abducted at her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2 a.m.Her whereabouts, is not yet known and the abductors had also not established contact with the family.He who confirmed the kidnap to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), only replied “yes” to a terse message sent to him.