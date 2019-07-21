Rape Allegations:Police Confirms Inviting Timi Dakolo,Wife For Questioning

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force is confirming that its operatives today (Friday), 20th July, 2019 served official Invitation Letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo. The invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.The Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu NPM, mni has appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.DCP FRANK MBAFORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERFORCE HEADQUARTERSABUJA