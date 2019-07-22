Rain Of Encomiums On Peter Obi As PDP Marks Birthday At A Carnival

Published:

It was encomium galore on Friday at Marble Arc Hotel, Awka, as the meeting by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned into carnival for the celebration of the 58th birthday of the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by different groups that brought cakes of different specifications.Immediately Obi entered the hall, the venue became electrified.Speaking on the turn of event, the Anambra State PDP Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, justified the ecstasy, describing Obi as an epitome of integrity and character.Speaking, Mrs. Josephine Anenih who went philosophical, said: “If there is anybody Nigeria needs today, it is Mr. Peter Obi. Over the years, he has proved to be a good leader worthy to be entrusted with the destiny of a people. We are his followers and proudly so because he leads well.”In his own remarks, Obi thanked the party for unexpectedly honoring him on his birthday. He also thanked the PDP family for working together that enabled the state to record the highest number of votes for the PDP during the last presidential election.Obi called on the PDP family to remain focused, forward-looking and committed to the enthronement of good governance at all levels in Nigeria.