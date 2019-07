Published:

A popular Warri-based Pastor identified as Prophet Melody Adjija was arrested alongside an accomplice for staging miracles.The Founder and General Overseer of Light Way Ministries (A.K.A The Last Bus-Stop) in his confession in police custody, admitted paying people N5,000 to fake miracles in his church located at Enerhen Road in Dolphin Micro-Finance Bank Warri, Delta State.He was also accused of praying for yahoo boys and using offerings members give in belief of the miracles to buy properties.