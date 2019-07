Published:

The Head of the Police Intelligent Response Team (IRT) Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari today visited the family of one of their colleague killed during a recent operation.Abba Kyari posted this message on the visit"Today I visited the Family(Wife and Children) Of late INSPR Mohd Hassan Of IRT who lost his life during Ambush on IRT Team by Kidnappers In Kaduna state on Saturday 27/7/19. May his soul Rest in perfect peace, Ameen.He will remain a HERO for Ever as he died directly in the line of Duty Fighting for his Country."