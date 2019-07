Published:

Timi Dakolo and wife will be addressing a world press conference in Lagos today over Police invitation and Intimidation as it affects their alleged rape allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA.The press conference will hold somewhere in Ikeja Lagos at 3pm today..The couple's home was invaded yesterday by armed Policemen sent to deliver a letter of invitation to the couple.The Police through its spokesman Frank Mba had stated that the invitation was not an arrest but an opportunity for the couple to throw more light on the allegations