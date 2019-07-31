Police Intensifies Search For Lady Kidnapped While Jogging In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of a businesswoman, Gbemisola Alabi, who was reportedly abducted while jogging on the Monastery Road in the Sangotedo area of the state.It was gathered that the 35-year-old, who left her house around 6am on Sunday to keep fit, was accosted by some gunmen.Gbemisola’s husband, Olamide, told our correspondent that he became worried when efforts to contact her proved abortive, adding that she had planned to visit his mother on the fateful day.The engineer said, “I work in Port Harcourt but my family is in Lagos. My wife had planned to visit my mother on Sunday and because I knew that she normally jogged in the morning, I called her around 10am to find out her preparations for the visit. I knew she didn’t go jogging with her phone when my daughter picked the call and said her mum was not back.“When I called again around 11am, my wife did not pick; it was the same around noon and 1pm. I became worried and called our family members and neighbours to help me search for her around the area where she normally jogged.”During the search, one of the neighbours, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said people in the area told them that gunmen abducted a woman earlier in the day, adding that personnel of the Ogombo Police Station were following up the lead.The neighbour said, “When we found out that she was not back from jogging, we mobilised and started searching for her along her usual route. But, while searching, some people told us that some guys, who came in a tricycle, shot into the air and whisked away a woman.“We have informed her family and also reported at the Ogombo Police Station and their officers are following up the lead.”Gbemisola’s brother, Adewale, while lamenting the disappearance of the Osun State indigene, urged the police to investigate the matter, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command had been deployed with a view to rescuing the woman.“We are investigating the case; we have deployed our specialists from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to rescue the woman. At first, it was a case of a missing person, but we have now established that she was kidnapped. We have launched a manhunt for those involved in the crime,” Elkana said.