Police IG Orders Arrest Of Senator Abbo's Orderly Over Attack On Female Shop Attendant

Published:

Share This

The Federal Capital Territory police command has commenced investigation into the alleged attack on a sales girl by a serving senator (name withheld) in Abuja.This is just as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is said to have ordered the arrest of the senator and his orderly by an investigative team set up by the Police Force headquarters in Abuja and the team has already started it work.The news of the attack was contained in a video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop which has gone viral on the social media and this was said to have embarrassed the police authorities. And now, the force is doing everything within its powers to restore its dignity following the conduct of the police orderly attached to the senator.Police sources said that the incident actually happened in a sex-toy shop in Abuja, where the senator had gone to make purchases.The video which is being circulated by an online media medium, showed how the angry senator beat up the girl, and ordered his police orderly to take her away.Police sources said in Abuja that the investigative team had been able to trace the sex-toy shop with a view to getting the true picture of what really happened from the owners.It was also gathered that the investigative team had got the particulars of the police orderly attached to senator with a view to effecting his arrest and committing him to an orderly room trial for his conduct so as to serve as a deterrent to others.Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has being able to establish contact with the victim who only reported the incident to command on Tuesday after the incident had happened some days back.She was, however, asked to report back on Wednesday for interview.Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjugurl Manzah, said that “we are monitoring the situation and we have commenced the process of investigation.What the commissioner of police has actual done is that the complainant has been asked to do a formal complain to the command for discreet investigation. The command has urged the complainant to come forward, but I can assure you that the incident did not happen on Tuesday.“I cannot establish the date when it happened but the command has made it clear that we want a formal complaint on the matter so that we can commence action.“We cannot just commence work based on what we see on the social media; you need something, you need a document to work with. For now, we have not received a formal complaint from the complainant.”