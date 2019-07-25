Police Arrest Millionaire Kidnaper Evans Arms Supplier After Two Years Manhunt

Published:

A 46-year-old notorious arms dealer, Godwin Chinyere, who was alleged to have sold most of the firearms, ammunition and rocket launchers used by billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Owuamadike, A.k.A Evans has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).Evans who was arrested on June 2017 in his mansion at the highbrow area of Magodo, Lagos State, by the IRT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and currently standing trial at the Lagos State High Courts of Igbosere and Ikeja, was said to have mentioned Chinyere at the time of his arrest, as his major arms supplier.Police sources disclosed that Evans, confessed during his arrest that some of the rocket launchers and Ak-47 rifles, used by members of his gang in blowing up bank security doors and Bullion vans, during robbery and kidnapping operationsy, were all supplied to him by Chinyere, who he said had contacts with arms dealers in Chad and the Niger Republic.The source explained that operatives of the IRT launched a manhunt on Chinyere at the time they received the information from Evans, but stated that Chinyere, became elusive and went into hiding as he was aware that Evans has been arrested and would give out information as he was singing like a bird.A source added that Chinyere came out of hiding recently when he felt that the Evans case has gone to court and the IRT operatives hunting for him may have channelled their energy on other cases of national importance but was unaware that the hunt for him was still on. He was trailed to Asaba Delta State, where he was hiding and was apprehendedHe confessed selling five Ak-47 rifles to Evans when he was interviewed and he said he began selling and making firearms in the year 1990 after he dropped out of primary school and his parents couldn’t afford his school fees.Chinyere told newsmen that he is a native of Obingwa area of Abia State and he learned how to make locally made guns from his boss, one late Chinaka Nnawakwo, who he said have been killed by security operatives for gun-running.“I learned how to make locally made guns from a village known as Abala and I was one chinaka Nnawakwo and that thought me the job. I spent three years learning the job before I started making my own. I have several customers who were gun runners coming to buy guns from me in large quantities. I usually sell locally made double barrel guns for the sum of N10,000 and the single barrel was sold for N6,000, while the locally short guns were sold for N10,000.One of customers, Samuel Nwakpa, who was coming from the Kaduna State to buy guns from me, was the person who linked me to big arms dealers in Chad and Niger republic. They were the people supplied me the five Ak-47 rifles I sold to Evans which he used for his bank robbery and kidnapping activities. I met Evans when he came to my village to treat his bullet wound and his native doctor Eyinaya Hearth, linked him to me.“I knew he was using it for armed robbery and for kidnapping. Evans paid me the sum of N1.7million for the five Ak-47 rifles after they were supplied to me in Chad. The rifles were concealed in bags of fish and I took my commissions and gave the rest of the money to Nwapka, who also supplied the rocket launchers to Evans.“Before Evans was arrested, I have stopped doing the business and I and turned a new leaf, but I fled and went into hiding when he was arrested because I knew he was going to mention my name to the police and I don’t even know that the police still looking for me when I came out of hiding and I was arrested. I warned Evans to stop kidnapping when I turned a new leaf but he wouldn’t listen to me.” He lamented.