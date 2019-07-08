Police Arraigns Adamawa Slap Loving Senator In Court For Assault

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Police today arraigned Senator Elisha Abbo at the Zuba Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for assault.The lawmaker was arraigned on one count charge fir batering a sales girl at a sex toy shop in the Federal Capital Territory.The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that Abbo had been taken to court.He said, “They (Police officers) have taken him to the Zuba Magistrates’ court for arraignment.It was gathered that Police detectives had established a prima facie case against the Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.Apart from the evidence deduced from the video which showed Abbo repeatedly slapping his victim for intervening in an argument between him and the shop owner, the admission by the senator in a Press statement he issued last week was also said to have added to the bulk of evidence against him.The Federal Capital Territory Police Command had interrogated the lawmaker last Thursday and subsequently detained him for 24 hours.