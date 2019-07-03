Plateau State Govt Places Total Ban On Street Procession

Though, the command did not give further details, it was gathered that the ban was not unconnected with ongoing mobilisation by certain groups in the state to stage protests over the Federal Government’s Ruga settlement project, which Plateau State had agreed to key in.
However, the command appealed to residents of the state to apply and sort its permission for security coverage in all similar outings while also enjoining all law abiding residents in the state to go about their lawful business.
