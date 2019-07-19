Peter Obi To Celebrate 58th Birthday At Election Tribunal Today

Published:

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, will not celebrate his birthday in schools and with school children as he used to. This was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday after the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Obienyem said it was particularly painful to Obi that he would miss the opportunity of discussing with school children on the merits of education and the need to pursue it with determination.In Obienyem’s words, “As you can see, Obi has been in court fighting for the restoration of the Atiku-Obi stolen mandate. Since they are closing their defence today, he will be in court and is already feeling the pains of missing his annual ritual of celebrating with students.”Further, Obienyem assured that he would make out time to visit 20 schools he had already selected across the country as part of his birthday activities.Born on the July 19, 1961, Obi, who turns 58 today, is a successful businessman and the former 2-term Governor of Anambra State. He is remembered across the country for his exploits as the Governor of the state, especially his ability to bequeath over 75 billion Naira to his successor amidst the consensus that he performed superlatively.