PDP Group Opposes Timi Alaibe's Gubernatorial Ambition In Bayelsa

A group in the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, to apologise to party faithful before seeking nomination as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.Alaibe, a former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in 2011, recently obtained the nomination and expression of interest form to run for November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state on the platform of the PDP.But the group under the auspices of the Bayelsa PDP Restoration Foot Soldiers (BPRFS) said the former NDDC boss, who also defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, had consistently betrayed the PDP and has no locus standi to contest under the party’s platform.A statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Ebi Lawson, said it was against the principle of natural justice, equity and good conscience for Alaibe to even think of contesting the primary election of the PDP.