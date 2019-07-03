Pastor Fatoyinbo Of COZA Is Not Our Member...CAN

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, said the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), whose senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo is enmeshed in a rape scandal, is not a member of any of the families that belong to CAN.The apex Christian association stated its stand in a statement titled “The position of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the widespread allegations of rape against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA),” that it was worried about recurrent allegations of rape and infidelity against some gospel ministers and other Christians.The position of the association, which was issued in a statement signed by the association’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barr. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip in Jos, particularly stressed that it was deeply concerned about the ongoing rape allegation saga arising from a confessional statement by a former female member of COZA, Mrs. Bisola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.“While efforts must be made to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigation, the association condemns totally, any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.