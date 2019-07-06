Pastor Enoch Adeboye Finally Speaks On COZA Pastor's Sex Scandal

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has contributed to the raging debate over the sexual immoralities being perpetrated by men of God in the light of the scandal that has engulfed the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who was forced to step aside following several allegations of rape.Adeboye, while delivering a sermon at the RCCG, said pastors must not take their anointing for granted by believing that they are above sin.The pastor, who did not mention Fatoyinbo’s name also agreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria that the body of Christ would not tolerate rapists among them.Adeboye, who has been a preacher for over 40 years, noted that Samson, who was a judge in Israel, fell into sexual immorality despite the anointing over him.He said it was for this reason that he never had a female secretary so as not to fall into temptation.The cleric noted that anyone who thinks he can commit a sin and it would remain hidden forever was only deceiving himself.Adeboye said, “I don’t want to comment on some happenings. You know I have always told you when people ask me why don’t you talk? I say I am under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belongs to CAN and we belong to PFN and in CAN we have a President, in PFN, we have a President.“Whatever they say, that is what I have said. That is why I keep my mouth shut. But I feel compelled to say some things. To those who are young and upcoming ministers of God, everything I will say will be from the bible.“Number one, it is written, there is nothing hidden that shall not come to the open or made manifest. Mark 4:22“It doesn’t matter how long you think you have done something and it is covered. You think that it will never come to the open? Then you can go throw away your Bible. Because the one who said there is nothing hid that will not come to the open is the truth himself, Jesus Christ, the harbinger of grace.“Because there are some of us who think that somebody like me is old fashioned. But according to 2nd Timothy Chapter 2 vs 22 it said when you find yourself facing youthful lust, temptation, it says don’t wait to fight, flee. You know the meaning of flee? Flee means to run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a ‘koi koi’ way, run, run as a terror. Don’t say I am a great man of God, I am highly anointed. Ask Samson. I know you will say I’m old fashioned, I agree.