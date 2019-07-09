Nigerian Customs Releases Statement On Officer That Stormed HQs With Intention Of Taking Over Hammed Ali's Job

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Customs Service has reacted to the story of one of it's officers who came to the Abuja Headquarters of the Agency demanding to take over from the Comptroller of Customs.Here is their Press release"Today an assistant superintendent of Customs came to the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs.From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a Doctor was immediately invited.He is presently under going medical examination at the medical unit of the service.His picture is unfortunately going viral in the social media with a wrong narrative that he came to take over office from the CGC. This is not correct as it is just a pure medical case.DC Joseph AttahPublic Relations Officer