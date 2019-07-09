Nigerian Customs Releases Statement On Officer That Stormed HQs With Intention Of Taking Over Hammed Ali's Job
Published: July 09, 2019
Here is their Press release
"Today an assistant superintendent of Customs came to the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs.
From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a Doctor was immediately invited.
He is presently under going medical examination at the medical unit of the service.
His picture is unfortunately going viral in the social media with a wrong narrative that he came to take over office from the CGC. This is not correct as it is just a pure medical case.
DC Joseph Attah
Public Relations Officer
