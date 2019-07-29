Nigeria Tops Schengen Visa Denials For African countries

Published:

While Schengen countries remain a popular destination for Nigerian travellers, almost half of them in 2018 were left disappointed with their visa applications denied. Of the 88,587 Schengen visa applications in Nigeria, 44,076 were denied. The latest figures represent a slight drop compared to the statistics from 2017.Schengen visa applications in 2018 increased slightly from the 83,647 recorded in 2017. Despite the about 2.6% drop in visa denials, Schengen embassies in Nigeria rejected 49.8% of visa applications, more than in any other African country, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.The Schengen Area is a zone where 26 European countries, abolished their internal borders, for the free and unrestricted movement of people. Anyone who holds a Uniform Schengen visa can travel to all 26 member countries of the Schengen Area. The 26 Schengen countries include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.