Nigeria Customs Service Promotes 1,924 Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has approved the promotion of 1,924 personnel of its Junior Cadre and backdated its effective period to 1st of January, 2018. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah at the weekend, said 1,200 men were lifted from the post of Customs Assistant Grade I (CAI) to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) – General Duty.Another 200 were posted to CAI –Support Staff from Customs Assistant Grade II (CAII); there are also 179 men posted from CAII to CAI – General Duty.The Service further promoted 169 staff from CAI to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) – Support Staff. Then, 51 AIC were elevated to the post of Inspector of Customs (IC) – General Duty; 48 AIC are now IC – Support Staff.NCS promoted 39 others from Customs Assistant Grade III (CAIII) to CAII – Support Staff while 38 staff were lifted from CAIII to CAII – General Duty. While giving approval for the promotion, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) in the statement, congratulated the affected personnel and charged them to see their promotion as a call to greater service to fatherland. He said at this time when the nation expects more from non-oil revenue sources and improved security situation, operatives must totally commit to the course of nation building.