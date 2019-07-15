Names Of Five Junior Ranked Soldiers That Disappeared With Billions Of Naira While In Transit With Army General

Published:

Gen Otiki

Share This

Nigeria’s military authorities have reportedly launched a manhunt for five soldiers, who escaped with billions of Naira on transit to Abuja.The soldiers were identified the soldiers as Gabriel Oluwaniyi, a corporal; Mohammed Aminu, a corporal; Commander Haruna, a lance corporal; Oluji Joshua, a lance corporal; and Hayatudeen Abubakar, a lance corporal.According to a report published by a popular Online platform Premium Times the men escorted in a convoy from Sokoto to Jaji, the huge cash, said to be owned by Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki.The paper said Otiki was in the convoy. But on getting to Jaji, where an airlift was expected, the men decided to disappear with the cash.“They also removed all their uniforms and abandoned their rifles in the vehicles at the air strip in Jaji,” the paper said quoting an anonymous military source.However, the report did not state the reaction of Otiki to the thieving soldiers, since the brazen theft happened in his presence.The paper also failed to state how the soldier-thieves were able to evade the security at the gates.The army authorities have not confirmed the report.Read more in Premium Times