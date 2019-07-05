N2.5bn NBC Fraud:Lai Mohammed To Appear In Court 2nd October

Published:

Share This

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been scheduled to appear before a Federal High Court, Abuja, on the 2nd of October, 2019 to explain why he approved the release of N2.5 billion Federal Government Digital Switch-Over (DSO) seed grant to a private company, Pinnacle Communication Limited.Mohammed’s appearance is pursuant to a motion filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, in which the Commission prayed the court to allow him to be called as a witness.With this ruling, the former Minister is expected to tell the court why a recommendation for the approval of the seed grant from the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, who is facing charges of abuse of office and money laundering from ICPC, was approved against the government White Paper guiding the process.