N100bn Alleged Alpha Beta Scam:EFCC Acknowledge Receiving Petition Against Osinbanjo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday that investigation into an alleged N100bn Alpha Beta scam involving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s firm is ongoing.EFCC in a statement by its acting Spokesperson, Tony Orilade reacted to a story in the Punch Newspaper of Saturday, July 13, 2019, titled: Osinbajo’s firm linked to company fingered in alleged N100bn Alpha Beta scam.The statement reads: “While not denying the fact that such petition was received on Alpha Beta by the Commission last year, preliminary investigation has shown that the petitioner did not substantiate the allegation contained in his petition.“For the records, the Alpha Beta investigation is ongoing and we have nothing to hide over the matter. If the petitioner has any further proof with regards to the petition, our doors are wide open.“As a tradition, we do not deal on hearsay, we act on facts and raw data. The Commission will not allow anybody to drag its name and reputation into the mud for ill-motive reasons.”