Muhammadu Buhari Departs For AU Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday departed Abuja for Niger Republic to attend the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Niamey.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president along with members of entourage departed the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 3.45 p.m.While in Niamey, President Buhari would also participate in the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU) and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs).The president is also expected to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on Sunday.