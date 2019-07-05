Muhammadu Buhari Appoints 11 Personal Staff

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following appointments of personal staff.1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.