Muhammadu Buhari Appoints 11 Personal Staff
Published: July 05, 2019
1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President
4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol
5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)
6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)
7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)
8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)
9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)
10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)
11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)
The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.
