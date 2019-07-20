Man Kills Friend For Snatching His Girlfriend

Published:

A 28-year-old man, Dubem Okeke has been arrested by men of the Anambra State Police Command for shooting to death his friend, Chinedu Okoye.Okeke who was arrested alongside Ikechukwu Okafor who is 37 was said to have shot 24-year-old Okoye for snatching his 20-year-old girlfriend, Miss Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu.Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this in a press release said Okeke and his accomplice; Okafor stormed the home of Miss Kamsisichukwu on Thursday at about 7a.m. and dragged out Okoye, who obviously passed the night there.The suspects were said to have dragged out the victim, before Okeke personally drew a gun and shot at him, leading to his death.The release by Haruna said, “On the 18/7/2019 at about 7a.m., following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Dubem Okeke aged 28 years and Okechukwu Okafor aged 37 years all males of Ogidi Aniuku Village in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.“Suspects stormed the house of one Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu f’ aged about 20 years, forced her to open her door and took away her boyfriend; one Chinedu Okoye ‘m’ aged 24 years of Umuru Village Ogidi and shot him with a gun.“Scene was visited and victim who sustained a gunshot injury on the back was rushed to Twinkle Hospital Ogidi for medical attention and was certified dead by a medical Doctor while receiving treatment.”Haruna said investigation into the matter had commenced, and that exhibits recovered from the suspects include one single barrel gun allegedly used in perpetrating the crime.He said the duo would be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of investigation.