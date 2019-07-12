Malaysian Immigration Dept Gives Details On How Nigerian PhD Student Died In Its Custody

Published:

The Immigration Department of Malaysia, on Friday, confirmed that a Nigerian PhD student at the Limkokwing University, Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, had died in their custody.Ewansiha, according to the Director General of the agency, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud was detained during a raid on July 4 at 10.45 p.m. at the Desa Aman Puri area in Kuala Lumpur.“The subject also fled but was successfully arrested by operation officers. The subject then presented his passport and checks showed that subject had a student pass that was still valid,” Dzaimee Daud said in a statement made available to MalayMail.“The subject’s action in fleeing had raised doubts about the authenticity of the student pass that was owned by the subject,” the DG said.Dzaimee Daud said 20 foreigners, including Ewansiha were detained after the July 4 raid.He said all of them were brought to the Kuala Lumpur immigration office, before being sent to the Bukit Jalil immigration depot on July 5.He added that Ewansiha was treated for old wounds.However, on Tuesday, “Around 12.05 midnight July 9, 2019, the officer on duty was informed by other detainees that the subject suddenly had a seizure while sleeping.”He revealed that an ambulance was called but Ewansiha was confirmed dead when the ambulance arrived around 12:30 a.m.Dzaimee Daud said, “The Immigration is currently still waiting for the full medical report on the subject and the full autopsy report to identify the cause of death.”