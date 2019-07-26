Leah Sharibu's Mother Reacts To News Of Her Death

Published:

Rebbeca Sharibu, mother of the abducted Dapchi secondary schoolgirl Leah Sharibu, has said that she is still hopeful that her daughter would return alive.Grace Taku, an aid worker kidnapped in Borno State on July 18, had claimed in a video released by the insurgents on Wednesday that Leah had been killed.According to Grace, who works with Action Against Hunger, Leah and some other people were killed because of the inability of the Federal Government to save them.“I am begging on behalf of all of us. I don’t want such to happen to us and it also happened again with Leah and Alice, because Nigeria could not do anything about them, they were not released they were also killed,” the woman said in the video.Mrs Sharibu, said though she had not seen the video, she was optimistic that her daughter would return home alive.“No matter how long it takes, my hope is still alive that my daughter will come back alive from Boko Haram. I still look forward to that day and I am confident that she will return,” she said.She also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue her daughter, saying she was bothered by the recent silence over her daughter’s case.“I also want to still appeal to the people that are holding my daughter to please have mercy on her and release her without any condition. She does not know anything. What has she done to deserve what she is going through?” she said.