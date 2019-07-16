Landord,Two Wives,Children Die In Jos Collapsed Building

Published:

Twelve people, comprising owner of the building, Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died in the Jos building collapse incident on Monday.Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Junni Bala, confirmed the number of deaths to News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Tuesday.NAN reports that the two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau collapsed on Monday evening.Bala told NAN that four other people who were critically injured during the disaster were now receiving treatment in the hospital.She said that the search and rescue operation had been completed.NAN gathered that of the nine others that lost their lives in the incident, some were Nalele’s children.