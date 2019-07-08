Kyari Finally Takesover At NNPC AS Baru Bowed Out Today

Published:

Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari will take over from Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru as the 19th Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).The transition was held at the amphitheater of the NNPC Towers in Garki, Abuja.In attendance are some former GMDs including Dr. M.T. John, Chief Odoliyi Lolomari, Chief Festus Marinho (1st NNPC group GMD), Engr. Abubakar Yar’adua, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun and Dr. Joseph Dawha.Also present at the NNPC Towers is Dr. Isa Pantami, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Nigeria, Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and Special Assistant to President on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad.Dr. Baru is handing over to Mallam Kyari, following the statutory retirement.