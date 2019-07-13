Kidnappers Kill Sen Abbo's Uncle,Take Away Stepmother

Published:

Kidnappers have killed an uncle of Sen Ishaku Abbo and taken away his stepmother.A witness said the kidnappers stormed Abbo’s country home in the early hours of Saturday and killed Abbo’s uncle for raising alarm as they were taking away the senator’s stepmother identified as Rifikatu Ishaku.The development will further distress Abbo, the senator representing Adamawa North District in the National Assembly, battling the embarrassment of being rebuked nationwide for slapping a woman in an Abuja sex toy shop.The witness to the killing and abduction story said the gunmen struck the family house of the senator in Muchalla ward of Mubi North Local Government Area of the state around 1am on Saturday and seized Madam Rifikatu Ishaku, who had a child a couple of weeks ago.The witness explained on arriving Muchala, the gunmen went straight to Abbo’s family house and abducted the stepmother.