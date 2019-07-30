Kenyan Police Kill Two Robbers That Robbed Nigerian

Published:

Share This

Kenyan police on Monday night shot dead two suspected robbers in Kilimani area of the nation’s capital, Nairobi after they allegedly robbed a Nigerian citizen, Taiwo Gbenga.According to Nairobinews, Gbenga reported the alleged robbery at the Kileleshwa Police Station. He told the police that he had been robbed by four armed men who sped off in a white saloon car with registration number KCE 567B.Gbenga told the officers that he was walking along Makueni road, within Kileleshwa area, when he was accosted and relieved of his two mobile phones; one iPhone X max, Samsung Galaxy S8, a wallet containing his bank cards, driving license, alien card, special pass clearance, a wedding ring valued at Sh25,000 and a wristwatch.Police say officers from Kileleshwa and Special Crime Prevention Unit were dispatched and combed the area and managed to spot the said motor vehicle along Nyando road.A shoot-out ensued and two of the suspects were shot dead while the others escaped with injuries.Police recovered the motor vehicle, a shotgun, an imitation of a pistol, two mobile phones, a claw bar, four master keys and seven bunches of keys, a gunny bag and a wristwatch.The two bodies have been taken to City morgue for identification.