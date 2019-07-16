Just In:Police Denies Arresting Fasoranti Daughter's Killers

Published:

The Police in Ondo State have said that contrary to the reports that they have arrested some suspects in connection with the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere’s leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, they have actually not arrested anybody.The command’s spokesman, Femi Joseph, said in a telephone interview that they had raided the forest.He however, added that those apprehended were those who could not give satisfactory account of themselves and what they were doing in the forest at that time but said no arrest had been made so far.Joseph, who said the IGP’s team and other officers from the command were working with other sister agencies to solve the case, expressed optimism that they will definitely get the suspects.Joseph said he was also on the field with other officers and will keep our reporter updated.