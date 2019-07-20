Just In:Four Die In Delta State Collapsed Building

Published:

A three-storey building under construction in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has reportedly collapsed, killing at least four workers at the site.It was gathered that scores of persons were also trapped inside the collapsed building.Abraka is where Delta State University is located.Although the cause of the collapsed building was not known , it was learnt that the building caved in during a downpour on Saturday morning.Sources said that the victims were in the building waiting for the rain to subside to begin work when a section of the building started falling.A few persons who were working on the building escaped but four persons were confirmed dead by our sources.