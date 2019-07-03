Just In:Amid Mounting Pressure ,Buhari Suspends Ruga Settlement Projects

Published:

Following public outcry and the seeming misconception about the Ruga Settlement Projects, an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have suspended the idea pending further notice, it has beenlearnt.The president, after consultations with stakeholders, it was gathered, has resolved to put away the idea for a thorough review and well acceptable approach to the menace constituted to national security by the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.A presidency source that hinted at this development, said the announcement would be made any moment from now with detailed explanations, going forward.Source:Thisday