Just In:Amid Mounting Pressure ,Buhari Suspends Ruga Settlement Projects
Published: July 03, 2019
The president, after consultations with stakeholders, it was gathered, has resolved to put away the idea for a thorough review and well acceptable approach to the menace constituted to national security by the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.
A presidency source that hinted at this development, said the announcement would be made any moment from now with detailed explanations, going forward.
Source:Thisday
