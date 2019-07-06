Just In :Pictures From The Passing Out Parade Of New FRSC Cadet Officers

|Dr Boboye Oyeyemi with some of the new officers
On hand to welcome the new officers into the Commission was the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni who urged them to be good ambassadors of the Corps at all times
Other dignatories in attendance were from other sister agencies like the Nigerian Army,Police,Immigration Services ,Nigerian Civil Defence and Nigerian Customs .
Traditional rulers as well as a representative of the Governor of Anambra State as well as families and friends of the graduates were also in attendance
These are pictures from the ceremony.
