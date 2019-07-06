It Did Not Come To Us As A Surprise That Buhari Appointed His Fellow Northerner SGF..Ohaneze Ndi Igbo

Published:

The National Publicity Secretary of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Mr. Uche Achi-Okpaga, said the organisation was not surprised by the action of President Muhammadu Buhari in appointing his fellow Northerner Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Federal Government .The Ohanaeze spokesman said the South-East survived the last four years of Buhari’s government and would also be able to survive the next four years.He said the President ought to act like a statesman by appreciating the nation’s diversity.Achi-Okpaga said, “We are not surprised. This is not news. We never expected anything from him before. When he was inaugurated for a second term, I issued a statement that we were not expecting anything from Buhari.“This is a man that has never minced words about his intentions. He never placed any premium on South-East so why should you expect him to give us appointments? You see how he went all out to remove the head of the judiciary who is from the South?“We were able to survive the first tenure and we have enough shock absorbers to help us endure till the end of his second tenure. So, our prayer is that he takes things easy so that the country will not disintegrate.”