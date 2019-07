Published:

The name of the Army Captain that died in the recent attack by Boko Haram in Borno State has been unveiled.He is Captain Ohakwe Egegus Ikechukwu, from Nekede ,Owerri,Imo State.Captain Ikechukwu was killed alongside an Army Colonel and three other Soldiers.The Nigerian Army through a press release issued by its spokesman Col Sagir has acknowledged the tragic incident.Captain Ikechukwu is married with three children.CKN News was able to obtain this exclusive pictures of the fallen hero and his family.