I Will Not Impose Any Successor On Nigerians In 2023...Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has no plan whatsoever to groom a successor for the 2023 presidential election. The president stated this while reacting to one of the requests made by the members of progressives in academics, who visited him at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.The spokesperson of the group, Dr Bolariwa Bolajim had earlier enjoined the president to commence the process of grooming his successor, who would take over the mantle of leadership from him in 2023Bolaji said: "We are delighted having you and in another four-year time you would want to go and rest – then who takes over from you? "We are suggesting that you bring a vibrant youths among people who have shown interest, bring them in so that you start saddling them with responsibilities and you will be watching them over these next four years so that when you want to leave the circle, you would have vibrant youths to hand over to."This is one of the ways the gains of this government can be made to be continues – so that there will be continuity in what you are doing.'' However, President Buhari said he would rather stay away from identifying anybody as his successor so as not to create problem for such a person. The president said: "To me this is very funny. I think if I identify anybody I'd create more problem for him or for her. "So, I'd rather keep my mouth shut.Let those who would want to be president try as much as I did. And I believe that those who are interested know that I tried three times. "And the first time, I thank God and technology, PVC. Before, they just go to the television and they read the results. They say anybody who disagreed should go to court. "And most of my supporters are looking for next day's meal. They don't have money to give to lawyers. So I said God dey.So, the first time God and technology came along , PVC they couldn't rig the election so I won. The president, therefore, challenged the youths to continue to work harder, saying that they should not take things for granted. "I tried to work hard but I think you have a lot more to do you as intellectuals so that you correctly document Nigeria's political development.It's very important for the next generation. "A lot of our young chaps are taking things for granted. Imagine to contest election three times ending up in Supreme Court three times. It needs a lot of conviction you know, and hard work. "But people take success for granted. They say, ah, he's the president. They think it's just closed my eyes and I got it? The president asked rhetorically,;; he added. The Members of the progressives in Academics, who were drawn from different tertiary institutions across the country, presented three proposals on revitalization of education, power and agriculture to the president possible approval.