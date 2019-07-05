I Was Not A Choir Member At COZA Church..Timi Dakolo

Published:

Nigeria's formost Tmi Dakolo has denied being a choir member of embattled COZA Pastor's chirch.‘I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in any church ! A church cant have an anonymous music director can they ? Foolishness ! Timi Dakolo, said in his Instagram page.The renowned artiste, Timi Dakolo the reacting to reports that he was a music director at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) said it was a ‘ridiculous attempts at smear campaigns’ and that his wife Busola was given a monetary gift, car and flown to Chicago were all liesHe said “First, the ridiculous rumor that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself. Does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo? His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding…but faceless cyberbullies can’t read, can they?” he wrote.