I Pioneered RUGA Settlement..Orji Uzor Kalu

A former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia, said, yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government failed to achieve their aim on Ruga Settlements Scheme across the country because there was no wide consultation with the people and major stakeholders.According to Kalu, it became very imperative for government to suspend the policy because it was not properly marketed to Nigerians, particularly those in the southern and North-Central parts of the country.Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Senate Chief Whip, who disclosed how he pioneered “Ruga” in Abia when he governed the state between 1999 to 2007, stressed that, as the Chief Executive Officer, he provided land for Fulani settlement in Umuahia.According to him, he perfected the implementation of the scheme in the state without generating any controversy, mistrust or suspicion between the people of Abia, their brothers from the North or other categories of Nigerians resident there.