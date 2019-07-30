I Don't Know Why People Choose To Call Me Liar Mohammed

Published:

Share This

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged the senators to disregard the (uncomplimentary) names they call him on social media.The politician made the appeal as he appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee on Tuesday.Mohammed had appeared for screening at 12:49pm.The Kwara native had said, “My name as it appears on my CV is correct — Lai Mohammed.”He then went on to make the appeal, “Please, don’t believe what they call me on social media. They call me all sorts of names.“I used to ignore it until my seven-year-old grandson asked me, ‘Why do they call you Liar Mohammed?’“I told him, ‘Don’t mind them. They are the bad guys.’”