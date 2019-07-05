My Suspension From PDP Shocking To Me..Ndudi Elumelu

Published:

Share This

House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, and a ranking member of the House of Representatives, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) have expressed shock over their suspension by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Elumelu, Oke, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), Linda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra), Anayo Edwin (PDP, Ebonyi), Gideon Gwani (PDP, Kaduna), among others, were suspended early Friday by the PDP National Working Committee over the minority leadership crisis in the 9th House.But reacting via a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja late Friday, Elumelu said he was surprised and shocked that the PDP could take such a hasty decision without any room for fair hearing.The Minority Leader, who reiterated his loyalty to PDP, said he had requested a new date to appear before the party because he had left Abuja on Thursday before the invitation letter arrived.“I am surprised and shocked that the National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) can sit and take a decision without giving room for fair hearing. “I lost an aunt and left Abuja for Delta State after plenary on Thursday. My gate man received the letter at 7.45pm and he called me at 8pm. I tried to reach out to the other members named in the letter to see if they could be at the meeting but they were also out of town.“Out of respect for the party, I instructed my Special Assistant to write to the party and request a new date. I expected that if the date we suggested was not convenient for the party, they would have proposed a new date. I have great respect for the party and I am ready to serve,” the Minority Leader said in the statement.In his own response, Oke‎ said it was unfortunate that the PDP could “suspend its most loyal member for towing the path of honor,” saying he was duty bound to “advise appropriately as one of the ranking members of the House,” specifically on the minority leadership question.