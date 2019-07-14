How We Saved Obasanjo From Impeachment..Yakubu Gowon

Published:

12 years after playing key role in saving Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from being impeached as president by the National Assembly, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon,rtd., Saturday,gave insight on why he, along his counterpart, General Abdulsalami Abubakar,ex-President Ernest Shonakon,among many other eminent Nigerians played the role.Obasanjo Obasanjo Gowon,who recalled that Obasanjo was able to complete his tenure as president because of key roles they played by talking to both the then Speaker,House of Representatives,Hon. Ghali Na’Abbah and the Senate President, Pius Anyim,to let peace reign,said their action was borne out of the need to preserve the seat of the president.Gowon, speaking at the Major General Emmanuel Olumuyiwa Abisoye Foundation lecture,tagged:”Nation Building or Nation Fragmentation: Reflections on 20 Years of Post-Military Rule in Nigeria”,where he serves is its Chairman, Board of Trustees, said the action was informed by the need to save Obasanjo’s successors from recurring embarrassments from the legislature.According to him,if the action of the legislature which was to embarrass Chief Obasanjo was allowed to be implemented,those who succeeded him would have faced similar fate.Staring at Na’Abbah,who was also a guest at the occasion with not just an admiration but also gratitude for according them respect by shelving their decision in sending Obasanjo packing out of Aso Rock through impeachment,Gowon insisted that the development has brought dignity and stability to occupants of the Presidential Villa.The occasion which is ongoing at the University of Abuja,had many dignitaries in attendance.