House Of Reps Speaker Appoints Channels TV Lanre Lasisi,5 Others As Media Aides

APPOINTMENT OF MEDIA AIDES BY RT. HON. FEMI GBAJABIAMILA, SPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESJuly 11, 2019 - I am pleased to inform the general public of the appointments of the following members of my media team.These appointments take immediate effect.1. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity - Olanrewaju LasisiUntil this appointment, Olanrewaju Lasisi, 46, was the parliamentary correspondent of Channels Television with over 10yrs experience reporting activities of the House of Representatives. He was also the producer and presenter of a weekly television programme, “The Gavel”, which focuses on the Nigerian parliament.Lasisi holds a Masters Degree in Performing Art from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He has participated in media exchange programmes both in Nigeria and United States of America.2. Chief Press Secretary - Musa Abdulahi KrishiUntil this appointment, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, 33, was Daily Trust Newspaper correspondent in the National Assembly with 6yrs experience reporting activities of the House of Representatives and Senate. He was Assistant Political Editor at Daily Trust between 2014 and 2015.He joined Daily Trust newspaper in 2012 as part of the newspaper's policy of automatic employment for best graduating students of mass communication. Krishi hails from Kokona Local Government of Nasarawa State.3. Special Assistant on New Media - Bukola OgunyemiUntil this appointment, Bukola Ogunyemi, 32, @Zebbook, was a social media specialist with World WildLife Fund in Washington DC, USA. He is a former social media manger for Chocolate City Group, where he influenced social engagement of eight labeled artists. He has managed more than 100 social media accounts, digital campaigns for companies, businesses, governments, and non-profit organisations.Ogunyemi, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , owns the verified Twitter handle @Zebbook where he discusses public policy, advocacy, current events, and technology with over 33,000 followers. He is an active member of Data & Marketing Association, Internet Marketing Association and International Public Relations Association.4. Special Assistant on Print Media - Dele AnofiUntil this appointment, Dele Anofi, 52, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was The Nation Newspaper’s Politics Correspondent in the House of Representatives for 7 years. He was also a Public Relations Officer at the Federal Housing Authority 1996 - 2001.Anofi is an alumni of the United States (US) International Visitor Leadership Program, Washington DC. He hails from Ilorin, Kwara State5. Special Assistant on Electronic and Broadcast Media - Kunle SomoyeKunle Somoye, 26, is a young media strategist, researcher, and communicator. Until this appointment, he was a member the Buhari Presidential Media team and also served the Election and Monitoring Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.Somoye is a graduate of University of Abuja6. Special Assistant on Visual Communication/ Official Photographer - Ayo AdeagboAyo Adeagbo, 25, a graduate of University of Ibadan was documentary photographer to former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.Adeagbo also served as Assistant Chief Photographer to former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola AjimobiSIGNEDFEMI GBAJABIAMILASPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES