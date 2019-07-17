House Of Reps Orders DSS,Police To Shutdown Edo House Of Assembly
The House also urged the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended )for a proper inauguration of the 7th Assembly
The resolutions followed the adoption of the Reports of the House Ad-hoc Committee set up on need for intervention in the Edo House of Assembly crisis headed by Hon Abdulrazak Namdas.
