House Of Reps Orders DSS,Police To Shutdown Edo House Of Assembly

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of the State Security Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to immediately shut down the complex of the Edo State House Assembly and to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the area.The House also urged the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended )for a proper inauguration of the 7th AssemblyThe resolutions followed the adoption of the Reports of the House Ad-hoc Committee set up on need for intervention in the Edo House of Assembly crisis headed by Hon Abdulrazak Namdas.