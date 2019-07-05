House Of Reps Crisis:PDP Suspends Elumelu,Wole Oke,Lynda Ikpeazu, Others From Party

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday suspended member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State, Mr Ndudi Elumelu and six other PDP members of the House of Representatives.The other PDP reps that were also suspended include member representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke; member representing Onitsha North and Onitsha South Federal constituency, Lynda Ikpeazu; member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Anayo Edwin; member representing Kaura Federal Constituency election in Kaduna State, Gideon Gwani; member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Toby Okechukwu and member representing Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East / Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, Adekoya Abdul-Majid.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan during a media briefing in Abuja said the suspension was one of the outcomes of the meeting of the PDP National Working Committee over the crisis surrounding the Minority Leadership of the House of Representatives.The PDP NWC had summoned the seven Reps to a meeting with it on Friday but none of the invited Reps was present during the meeting.