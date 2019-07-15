Godwin Oyedokun Becomes Nigeria's First Professor Of Forensic Accounting And Finance

Published:

Nigeria has produced its first Professor of forensic Accounting and Finance.He is Professor Godwin Oyedokun.This was confirmed on him by Charisma University Grace Bay, Providenciales,Turks and Caicos Islands British West IndiesProf. Godwin is a young but multidisciplinary scholar-practitioner of good repute with over 25 years’ experience and over 27 Professional qualifications, from both Nigeria and international professional bodies. He is the co-founder and the Chief Technical Consultant at OGE Professional Services Ltd and President at OGE Business School.Godwin is a Professor of Forensic Accounting & Finance at Charisma University, Turks & Caicos Island, West Indies, UK., Professor of Forensic Accounting & Audit at Saint Monica University, Buea Cameroon, an Associate Professor in the Department of Management & Accounting of Lead City University Ibadan Nigeria, A Senior Lecturer in the Department of Accounting at Nasarawa State University Keffi, and he was one-time adjunct lecturer at Babcock University, a part-time Lecturer at South-Western University and McPherson University, all in Nigeria to mention few.Godwin is currently a Faculty member for the supervision of Postgraduate Students at the University of South Africa (UNISA). He worked with Ibraheem Jimoh & Co Chartered Accountants as a Partner, Audit and Forensic Services, and as the Director- Tax, Forensic & Regulatory Services at Saffron Professional Services. He was the Head of Education, Research & Technical and the Head – Finance & ICT Departments of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He was the Senior Analyst- Enterprise Risk Management & Control at XL Management Services Ltd and the Accounts Manager (Head) at Bond Group of Companies.Godwin had his compulsory professional accountancy training in the Firm of Adesina Adedayo & Co Chartered Accountants and Gbolahan Oyegoke & Co Chartered Accountants and currently serves as Associate Partner to the Firms and five others in Nigeria.Godwin attended Osun State College of Technology Esa- Oke Osun State of Nigeria for his National Diploma (ND) in Financial Studies and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy. Also, he holds B.Sc. in Accounting Education of the University of Ado- Ekiti, (now Ekiti State University) Nigeria and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Finance (Entrepreneurship finance) of Saint Monica University of Saint Monica University, Cameroon. He bagged his MBA in Finance & Accounting and M.Sc Business & Applied Economics (Finance) at Olabisi Onabanjo University and M.Sc. & PhD Accounting from Babcock University. He holds BSc Accounting & Finance (First Class), MSc in Taxation & Fiscal Policy and PhD in Forensic Accounting & Audit of Charisma University, United Kingdom, and he is a holder of Master Tax Practitioner (MTP SA)’s qualification of the South African Institute of Tax Practitioners (SAIT) in addition to the Advanced Certificate in Fraud Examination of South Africa Financial & Accounting Services Sector Education & Training Authority.Godwin is a sought-after intellectual, who had presented over 580 technical/seminar papers in various conferences/training/seminars and he is an examiner to some professional bodies, both in Nigeria and aboard. He is a seasoned scholar-practitioner who is currently serving as an Advisory Council Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE), Austin, Tx. USA, he is the pioneer/current President of the Lagos Nigeria Chapter of ACFE.He is the Chairman of Nigeria Board of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) USA. He is also a Governing Council member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), Global President, Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers and a member of the Board of Regent of Saint Monica University. He is also a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) USA.Dr Godwin had attended several local and international conferences in the last 25 years with over 40 professional articles and 45 peered-reviewed academic articles, and 14 conference papers to his credit and he had contributed to more than 10 textbooks and have 12 books to his credit. He has successfully supervised as a sole supervisor, 48 BSc Projects, 2 PGD Projects, 10 MSc Dissertations and 27 completed PhD research works in management, accounting, finance, taxation and forensic accounting & audit in Nigeria and overseas.Dr Godwin was given a meritorious award of service by both the Students’ Union Government and Alumni Association of Osun State College of Technology on October 5, 2013/July 20, 2018, and May 21, 2016 respectively, and he was given award of professionalism for his contribution to the education and human capital development by Unicaribean Business School on June 23, 2018, having previously been awarded Leadership Ambassador by International Summit of Leaders on November 18, 2017, through same business school.He was also given special recognition and installed as one of the Patrons of the Nigeria University Accounting Students’ Association (NUASA), of both Obafemi Awolowo University Chapter and University of Ilorin Chapter. He was also honoured on May 8, 2019, with the Kwame Nkrumah Exemplary Pan- Africa Leadership Distinguished Honor as “Icon of the Nation Building and Societal Transformation in Africa” by the West Africa Students Union Parliament, the umbrella body of Students’ Unions in West Africa RegionGodwin is a board member of Covenant Capital Business School of the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos and a board member of Audit, Investigation and Forensic Accounting Faculty of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is the Chairman, Audit Committee of Osun State College of Technology Alumni Association.Godwin has been a titled Chief (Otun Mayegun of Apomu Land of Owu Kingdom) since the year 2013 and he is happily married with Children, among which is a graduate of Mass Communication of Babcock University.“Nemo Dat Quod Non-Habet”