FRSC Promotes 64 Senior Officers

As part of the corporate drive of the Federal Road safety Commission, to continually celebrate hard work and excellence, the Board of the Federal Road Safety Commission has on Monday, 22 July, 2019 approved the promotion of 64 senior Officers to the next rank.According to a statement made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the promoted Officers whose elevation takes effect from 17 July, 2019 were of the rank of Assistant Corps Commander to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander.He gave the list of some of the promoted Officers as follows; UI Asoluka of the Project Implementation Office at the National Headquarters, YS Adikwu of the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu state, Dr SA Ibitoye, who is presently the Unit Commander Kabba Unit Command, and DU Mamza the Unit Commander, National Assembly Unit Command.Others are; OS Ezekiel of the Corps Procurement Office at the National Headquarters, RO Adetoro Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, KM Lede, Unit Commander Unit Command, M Esthon of the Policy Advisory Unit, national headquarters, Abuja and LC Okwonkwo, Unit Commander, Kubwa Unit CommandSpeaking on the promotion exercise, Barrister Bukhari Bello, Chairman of the FRSC Board, expressed a great deal of satisfaction with the level of transparency and objectivity of the entire promotion process and charged the newly promoted staff to be more committed to the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps. He further called on them to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of all road users at all times.In the same vein, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities. He also admonished those who were not fortunate enough in this promotion year to keep faith alive as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.In addition, Oyeyemi stated that the promotion exercise is part of the drive of the Federal Road Safety Corps geared towards rewarding excellence, diligence and loyalty which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the Corps.He therefore called on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the actualisation of the Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps which are geared towards trending down road crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.